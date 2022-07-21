ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man was arrested on Monday after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says he confessed to stealing a van earlier that same day.

On July 18, LCSO Deputy Kandace Wilson responded to a report of a stolen vehicle – a 2001 Toyota van that was taken from the 16000-block of 7 Mile Post Road in Athens.

Later that day, Deputy Wilson answered a call for a suspicious vehicle in West Limestone, where she found the stolen van.

Wilson pulled the vehicle over. Jeremy Ted Moore was driving. He was arrested and taken to the Limestone County Detention Center.

It was during an interview with Lieutenant Jay Stinnett that Moore confessed to stealing the van.

Jeremy Ted Moore (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Moore was charged with first-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $10,000.