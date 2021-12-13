Athens man arrested after hiding gun, running from police during traffic stop

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man faces several charges after a traffic stop in Limestone County last week.

Randall Gean Jarrett, 25, of Athens, was charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, second-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude.

On December 6, Limestone County deputies responded to a report for theft of a Smith & Wesson handgun on Cox Road, in western Limestone County.

A few hours later around 2:30 a.m., two Limestone County deputies were on patrol in the area of East Limestone Road, when they saw an SUV violate traffic laws.

When they pulled the car over, they saw the passenger, Randall Gean Jarrett, had alcoholic beverages between his legs and appeared extremely nervous.

Upon exiting the video, deputies asked Jarrett if they could pat him down for weapons for officer safety, and he said no. When deputies asked again, Jarrett said, “It isn’t mine,” as he reached for his waistband.

Deputies quickly removed a Smith & Wesson handgun from Jarrett and asked why he tried to hide the gun. Jarrett said he had recently served six years for aggravated assault. When deputies attempted to place Jarrett in cuffs, he ran.

Deputies chased Jarrett briefly on foot down East Limestone Road. They were able to apprehend him and take him into custody.

After checking the handgun’s serial number, it was determined that it was the stolen handgun from Cox Road.

Jarrett was later released on a $4,000 bond.