Athens man arrested after authorities find destructive devices

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said an Athens man has been arrested after authorities found a pair of destructive devices.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office stated Rex Daniel Carter, 33, was arrested after deputies located a live pipe bomb in a ditch Thursday along Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.

Deputies, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and ALEA’s Hazardous Device Team, searched Carter’s house in the 13000-block of L&M Acres Drive and found another improvised explosive device and bomb-making materials.

Carter was taken to the Limestone County Jail, and charged with possession of a destructive device. The Sheriff’s Office said federal charges may be pending as well.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.