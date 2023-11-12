ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens Main Street announced Thursday that they are one of the grantees picked to receive the 2023 Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area (MSNHA) Community Grant.

Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson says through this grant, Athens Main Street has been able to provide a badly needed new roof to the main pavilion at the historic Athens Farmers Market at Doug Gates Park.

“We are incredibly proud that MSNHA selected us for this $7,500 investment to enhance our farmers market’s attractiveness and functionality,” Richardson said.

Non-profits, local governments, businesses, schools, and other groups & organizations may apply for community grants through MSNHA, as long as those organizations are in MSNHA’s six-county region – which includes Limestone County.

The renovation project for the market falls within MSNHA’s mission by fitting within the category of historic preservation, Athens Main Street said in the announcement.

According to Richardson, the Athens Farmers Market is located in downtown Athens, a very culturally diverse area.

“The area also represents people of all different socioeconomic statuses. It not only highlights the finest offerings from local farmers and craftsmen but, with ongoing enhancements, it will serve as a versatile venue for various events,” Richardson added.

To read more about the Athens Farmers Market renovation project, you can click here.