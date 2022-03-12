ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Expect downtown Athens to be filled with plenty of music this spring and summer thanks to a new, weekly Happy Hour music series.

The music series will be held every Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Merchants Alley from April to July. The alley is located on Jefferson Street.

“Throughout these months, we will have such a wide range of talented musicians,” Baxter said. “I encourage all patrons to support these great local musicians and enjoy downtown Athens.”

Every Friday night will feature a new performer. Here is the full schedule:

April 1: Brad Mallette

Brad Mallette April 8: Royce Craft

Royce Craft April 15: Cheryl Llewellyn

Cheryl Llewellyn April 22: Steven Todd Miller (Alabama Harpist)

Steven Todd Miller (Alabama Harpist) April 29: Silver Silos

Silver Silos May 6: Noah Revaz

Noah Revaz May 13: Brian Holder

Brian Holder May 20: Drew Clemons

Drew Clemons May 27: Redstone Avenue

Redstone Avenue June 3: Drew Carter & Jay Sims

Drew Carter & Jay Sims June 10: Limestoners

Limestoners June 17: Athens Dulcimer Group

Athens Dulcimer Group June 24: Clay Jones Band

Clay Jones Band July 1: The Cold Turkeys

The Cold Turkeys July 8: Andy Hall

Andy Hall July 15: TBA

TBA July 22: TBA

TBA July 29: TBA

“What better way to kick off your weekends than with great music every Friday night downtown,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson. “We would like to thank our generous sponsors Steelcase and Representative Danny Crawford for funding our musicians from April all the way through July.”