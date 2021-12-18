Athens Main Street announces Cider Cup winner

(WHNT) — After 14,000 cups of cider and more than 600 ballots cast, Athens Main Street has a winner for the 2021 Cider Cup.

Wildwood Deli won the contest out of 23 participants this year and hundreds of people who descended on downtown Athens to taste cider.

“There were a lot of new faces that came into the deli during Sippin’ Cider,” said Matthew Fisher, owner of Wildwood Deli. “This is one of my favorite events because I get to spread the holiday cheer to our patrons.”

Patrons enjoying cider from The Sweetest Things Tea Room on Market Street in downtown Athens

Patrons inside Crawford’s Gifts on Washington Street in downtown Athens

Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said this year’s Cider Cup is one for the history books.

“Many merchants reported their best day in a long time after this Sippin’ Cider Festival,” Richardson said. “This event fulfilled one of Athens Main Street’s biggest goals which is to get people inside our wonderful merchants and restaurants.”