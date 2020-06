LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala- Starting June 22, residential cardboard will be accepted for recycling at the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center.

No other recyclables will be accepted at this time. More recyclables will be accepted in the coming weeks.

Residents will be required to breakdown cardboard and remove all Styrofoam and bubble wrap.

The center is located at 15896 Lucas Ferry Road. Drop off hours are 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Trailers are not available in the county at this time.