ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A major North Alabama recycling center will soon be closing.

Tuesday morning, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful announced the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center will be closing soon, saying the organization lost the lease to the building. The center will remain open until an official closing date has been determined.

KALB said the decision does not affect curbside recycling provided by the City of Athens. Questions or concerns can be directed to KALBcares@gmail.com or (256) 233-8000.