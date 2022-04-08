ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – After announcing plans to close in March, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful has finalized the closing date for the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center.

According to a Facebook post, the recycling center will permanently close Friday, April 15. Bins will be available at the center until 3 p.m. each weekday until the center closes.

KALB said the decision does not affect curbside recycling provided by the City of Athens. However, county residents will need to find another way.

KALB officials told News 19 there are no plans to reopen.

Custom Polymers, Inc., who owns the building KALB was leasing for the recycling center, told News 19 the group decided to sell the building.

Athens Limestone Recycling has been a valued tenant in that building for many years. They had previously expressed an interest in purchasing the building but notified us recently that they were no longer interested. As a result the partnership group has decided to put the building on the market and has given termination notice to the recycling center so that it can prepare the property for marketing. Custom Polymers, Inc. Spokesperson

Questions or concerns can be directed to KALBcares@gmail.com or (256) 233-8000.