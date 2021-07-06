Athens-Limestone Recycling Center accepting new items starting Tuesday

ATHENS, Ala. – New items, same hours, same service.

The Athens-Limestone Recycling Center will begin accepting new items as part of its recycling program Tuesday, July 6.

Plastic containers labeled #1, #2, and #5 will now be accepted at the center; along with clean, dry plastic bags and film.

The center will continue to accept the following as well:

Cardboard – boxes must be broken down, all other materials must be removed

Office paper

Magazine

Junk mail

Newspaper

Books

Aluminum cans/items

Steel/tin cans

Steel items

Glass bottles only – must be sorted by color: brown, clear, green/blue

Electronics – bring help if bringing heavy items; a $10 fee applies for TVs, everything else is free

Motor oil, batteries, cooking oil – part of the Limestone County Fats, Oil, Grease (FOG) Program

All items must be removed from plastic bags, if applicable, and placed in the proper bins.

The center is located at 15986 Lucas Ferry Road in Athens and is open to everyone from 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.