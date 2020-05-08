Athens-Limestone Public Library offering curbside pickup

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – If you’re a bookworm in Limestone County, the library is offering curbside pickup.

Requests for items can be made online and then you can call to arrange a pickup time. Staff will scan your library card and drop your items off for contactless delivery.

The library will offer the service as long as the doors are closed.

E-books and digital audiobooks are also offered through Camellia Net, Alabama’s statewide digital library.

For more information or to schedule a pickup, call the library at (256) 232-1233.