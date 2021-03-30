Athens-Limestone Public Library hosting class for middle and high school playwrights

ATHENS, Ala. – Know a teenager who’s the next William Shakespeare or interested in learning how to write a play?

There’s a class coming to the Athens-Limestone Public Library (603 S Jefferson Street, Athens) for the young, budding playwrights among us.

Ink Slingers, a program for teens in grades 7-12, will teach the fundamentals of writing a play to teens across Limestone County.

The writing class, entitled “Writing About Drama,” will start Tuesday, April 6 and registration is open now.

Teens will learn how to get started writing a play or script, including stage directions, how to write great dialogue, and bringing characters to life.

At the end of the class, teens in the class should have a short play written.

Classes will be held from 4:45-5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and there is a Zoom option available as well. Teens interested in Zooming into the writing class should register at the library’s youth services desk.

For those attending in person, the library will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols, offering individually wrapped snacks and drinks, along with socially distanced seating and hand sanitizing stations.

Youth Services Director Amanda Coleman said the first 15 minutes of each class will be socializing, with the remaining 45 minutes dedicated to learning and writing.

For more information on the program and to register, call the library at (256) 232-1233.