Athens-Limestone Hospital to begin accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens-Limestone Hospital has announced plans for its COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take walk-ins.

Starting Monday, April 26, anyone 16 or older will be able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The hospital’s clinic is located at Emmanuel Baptist Church (1917 Highway 72-West, Athens).

While walk-ins will start Monday, the hospital will continue taking appointments for the vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled, re-scheduled, or canceled by calling the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (256) 262-6188.