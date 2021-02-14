Athens-Limestone Hospital closing COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to weather, rescheduling patients

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens-Limestone Hospital has announced its COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closed for two days this week due to the threat of winter weather.

No vaccines will be given on Monday, February 15 or Tuesday, February 16.

The hospital will call patients and reschedule their appointments as soon as possible.

Hospital officials are asking the public to not call the hospital directly; let hospital staff dedicate all their time to get appointments rescheduled.

People scheduled to receive their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be given priority scheduling to ensure they get the second dose on time.