Athens-Limestone County Recycling Center works with limited staff

Athens

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Athens-Limestone County Recycling center is working to keep up with accepting items while short staffed.

According to the center, residents not following guidelines and they are creating a strain on work. The Athens-Limestone County Recycling Center wants to be clear on what you CAN and CANNOT drop off.

They ask residents to pre-sort items before bringing items to the recycling center for drop off.

Materials Currently Accepted:

  • CARDBOARD – must be empty and broken down.
  • ALUMINUM cans and other aluminum items
  • METAL cans and other metal items
  • GLASS BOTTLES AND JARS ONLY

NOT accepted:

  • Styrofoam.
  • Trash.
  • Ceramics, dishes, plate glass, etc.

They ask you to remove all items from plastic bags and to take the bags when you leave.

The recycling center will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and according to the center, there will be no drop off exceptions.

