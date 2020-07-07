Athens-Limestone County Recycling Center works with limited staff

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Athens-Limestone County Recycling center is working to keep up with accepting items while short staffed.

According to the center, residents not following guidelines and they are creating a strain on work. The Athens-Limestone County Recycling Center wants to be clear on what you CAN and CANNOT drop off.

They ask residents to pre-sort items before bringing items to the recycling center for drop off.

Materials Currently Accepted:

CARDBOARD – must be empty and broken down.

ALUMINUM cans and other aluminum items

METAL cans and other metal items

GLASS BOTTLES AND JARS ONLY

NOT accepted:

Styrofoam.

Trash.

Ceramics, dishes, plate glass, etc.

They ask you to remove all items from plastic bags and to take the bags when you leave.

The recycling center will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and according to the center, there will be no drop off exceptions.