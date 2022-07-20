LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens-Limestone County Chamber Program is asking for the public’s help to decide the theme for this year’s “Christmas in Limestone County.”

Two rounds of voting between now and the end of July will determine the festive theme, which will be announced on August 1.

Below are the five options you can vote for:

The Music of Christmas

A Christmas Tradition

Christmas in Candyland

Christmas Now & Then

Dreaming of a White Christmas

The first round of voting is already underway and will end on Saturday, July 23.

The top three choices will move on to the second round of voting, which will begin at Noon on Monday, July 25 and end on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at midnight.

The Chamber, along with Events Manager Brooke Pettus will announce the winner on August 1.

You can cast your vote by clicking here.