ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens-Limestone County Chamber Program has announced the winning Christmas theme for this year’s holiday event: A Christmas in Candyland.
Last month, the Chamber asked for the public’s help to decide the theme for this year’s “Christmas in Limestone County,” with two rounds of voting.
The choices to vote for were:
- The Music of Christmas
- A Christmas Tradition
- Christmas in Candyland
- Christmas Now & Then
- Dreaming of a White Christmas
Organizers encourage those who plan to attend to save the dates below for events scheduled throughout the holiday season:
- November 18-20: Christmas Open House – Downtown Athens
- December 1: Athens-Limestone Christmas Parade
- December 10: Sippin’ Cider Festival – Downtown Athens
Other events will include the Greater Ardmore Chamber Tinsel Trail and the Athens-Limestone Tourism Tinsel Trail.