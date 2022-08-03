ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens-Limestone County Chamber Program has announced the winning Christmas theme for this year’s holiday event: A Christmas in Candyland.

Last month, the Chamber asked for the public’s help to decide the theme for this year’s “Christmas in Limestone County,” with two rounds of voting.

Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce

The choices to vote for were:

The Music of Christmas

A Christmas Tradition

Christmas in Candyland

Christmas Now & Then

Dreaming of a White Christmas

Organizers encourage those who plan to attend to save the dates below for events scheduled throughout the holiday season:

November 18-20: Christmas Open House – Downtown Athens

December 1: Athens-Limestone Christmas Parade

December 10: Sippin’ Cider Festival – Downtown Athens

Other events will include the Greater Ardmore Chamber Tinsel Trail and the Athens-Limestone Tourism Tinsel Trail.