ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens Lions Club 2023 Kiddie Carnival makes a long-awaited return for ‘pint-sized’ fun for the little ones in your family.

The Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival will run June 22-July 29, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from 6:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. This carnival is geared towards kids ages two to 10 years old.

This carnival is free to attend and each ride will only cost you around 50 cents a ticket! There are about 10 rides at the event with a few rides for a few bigger kids. Concessions range from $1 to $3 with a menu of typical fair food:

hamburgers

hot dogs

chicken sandwiches

chicken fries

funnel cakes

bottled waters and soft drinks

In addition to these foods, there will also be cotton candy served as well as snow cones, with a few additional crowd-favorite sweets making appearances.

To entertain the older crowd, there will be a few bingo rounds, with prizes, for only a few dollars. For purchase, there is also a souvenir t-shirt for less than $10. There are also bathrooms on-site for everyone in attendance to use.

The biggest note for this carnival is to BRING CASH! Credit cards or debit cards will not be accepted.

The Athens Lions Club property is located at 309 E Forrest St. in Athens, AL, it is across the street from the current Athens Elementary School. Free parking for the Kiddie Carnival and other events is at a parking lot across the street from the Kiddie Carnival.