ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The former Athens Senior Center will soon reopen as the city’s new activity center. While the building will bear a new name, much of the activities will remain the same.

The city will welcome back seniors to the Pryor Street facility on May 2. Activities, presented in partnership with the Foundation for Aging, are planned to be in operation from Monday through Thursday.

“We want to welcome everyone back and share our ideas for the center,” said Amy Holden, who oversees the city’s special projects. She will serve as the center’s coordinator and as a liaison to the Foundation.

The City of Athens has invested $50,000 into the new facility, starting with a roof replacement late last year. Other renovations like new carpet, tile, paint, restrooms, and a thorough cleaning of the building came later on.

Golden said seniors interested in the Athens Activity Center and its program are invited to a lemonade social on May 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other opening activities include:

May 3: Game day with cornhole, dominoes, card games, and more!

Game day with cornhole, dominoes, card games, and more! May 4: Dancercise from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (after this week, dancercise will be Mondays and Wednesdays at the same time)

Dancercise from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (after this week, dancercise will be Mondays and Wednesdays at the same time) May 5: Live music from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and games

“I’m ready to see seniors back in our building laughing, socializing, and having fun,” said Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks.

Marks said in addition to regular activities, the facility will be available for rent. For information on rental costs, availability and requirements, call 256-262-1525.