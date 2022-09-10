ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Superheroes never back down from a little rain, especially kid heroes who survived or are in treatment for pediatric cancers.

That’s what happened in downtown Athens Saturday, part of Eli’s Block Party childhood cancer foundation’s annual Superhero Day, held each year to commemorate Childhood Cancer Month.

A free festival with dozens of sponsors and vendors at Athens’ Big Spring Park capped off a parade with hundreds of families cheering on.

Click here to learn more or donate to Eli’s Block Party.