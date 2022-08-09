A bilingual job fair and resource expo free for anyone to attend will be held on Wednesday, August 10. (Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A bilingual job fair and resource expo free for anyone to attend will be held on Wednesday, August 10.

The expo is a collaborative effort by the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Limestone County Economic Development Association and Athens Main Street.

Anyone that needs help or resources and is in the market for a job is welcome to attend the event, held in Athens State University’s Sandridge Student Center Ballroom, located at 300 North Beaty Street in Athens.

Organizers say they recognized a need in their community with a reasonable number of bilingual citizens traveling significant distances outside of the county to find work.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. with parking available on Hobbs Street.

Organizers say both small and large employers will be in attendance, with some offering on-the-spot interviews.

There will also be plenty of bilingual support and several resources offered for those that need it, including help in finding financial advisors, childcare resources, and healthcare options for attendees to meet with.

For more information on the event, you can contact the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce at 256-232-2600 or Athens State University at 256-233-8100.