ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Holiday cheer will be in full affect in Athens tonight as the city hosts its Christmas Parade, and you can see it all right here!

The parade starts at 6 p.m. and this years theme is “Bright Lights and Christmas Delights.”

Over 100 people are expected to participate in the parade, including News 19’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier in Storm Hunter!

We will be live streaming the parade here.

The parade route will begin at Athens Middle School, go west on Hobbs Street, south on Jefferson Street, east on Market Street, south on Marion Street, west on Washington Street, south on Jefferson Street, and ending at the Hometown Shopping Center.

Those attending are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs, blankets, or any other sitting items.