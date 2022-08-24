ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Athens High School will hold classes virtually on Thursday after two reports of a “gas smell” in the facility.

According to a statement from the school system, the gas at Athens High School was “completely turned off” on Wednesday. A team from the City of Athens Gas Department and the ACS HVAC contractor will thoroughly check the school on Thursday.

The virtual learning for Thursday, August 25 only applies to Athens High School.

“We are so thankful for the ongoing assistance from the City of Athens Gas Department and have been assured that there was no related health and/or safety threat to our students and staff,” the statement read. “Safety and well-being is always our highest priority.”

If you have further questions, contact AHS Executive Principal Willie Moore at 256-233-6613 or by email.