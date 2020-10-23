Athens High School announce new Interim Principal

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens High School announced the new Interim Executive Principal on Friday morning.

The school says Mr. Willie Moore will assume administrative duties as the Interim Executive Principal of AHS effective on October 23, 2020.

According to Athens City Schools, Mr. Moore brings more than 26 years of administrative and

classroom experience to his new role as Interim Executive Principal.

They say Moore joined Athens City Schools as Assistant Principal at AHS in 2018 and became the Associate Principal of Grades 11-12 in 2019.

Moore has a Bachelor’s degree in Special Education from The University of Alabama and a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Alabama State University.

School officials say the search process for a new principal is underway and they expect the process to take several weeks.

ACS does plan to have the position filled by the holiday season.

Dr. Rick Carter has accepted a new position in our school system as the Executive Director of Planning for Athens City Schools.