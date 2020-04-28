Athens Fire & Rescue Chief Announces Retirement

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens Fire & Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton will retire at the end of May after nearly 28 years of service.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks made this announcement at the City Council meeting Monday evening.

“It has absolutely been an honor and privilege to lead such a dedicated and professional group of men and women at Athens Fire & Rescue,” said Thornton. “The citizens of Athens don’t know the sacrifices these brave individuals make for this great community daily.”

Thornton also wanted to thank his family, especially his wife Kathy, for supporting him while he was away doing the “best job in the world.” He plans to spend a lot more time with his family including his two daughters and four grandchildren.

Thornton’s Replacement

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said Thornton’s retirement is effective May 31. His replacement must be appointed by the City Council and confirmed at the first meeting of the new council after the municipal election.

Mayor Marks plans to appoint an Interim Chief on June 1 and then decide to look internally or externally for Thornton’s replacement.