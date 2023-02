ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Athens Fire & Rescue (AFR) Chief James Hand said crews worked a house fire Saturday morning where no one was injured.

Chief Hand said the call came in around 6:26 a.m. saying there was a fire at a home on West Washington Street just east of Hines Street in Athens.

AFR crews responded and Chief Hand said the fire is out at this time. No one was home at the time of the fire so no one was injured, according to Hand.

(Photo: City of Athens)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.