ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Athens State University Foundation has been awarded a tourism grant which will be used to support the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention.

The $7,800 grant comes to Athens via the 2022 Tourism Legislative Grants Program which is designed to bring out-of-state tourists to community special events and help generate revenue. Each state senator received ten $3,900 grants and Senator Melson awarded part of his grant funds to the convention.

“We are extremely appreciative to Senator Melson for selecting the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention for this grant,” said Dr. Keith Ferguson, Vice President for University Advancement at Athens State University and accepting official for the Athens State University Foundation. “The Fiddlers Convention is a special event that is highly anticipated each year, bringing attendees from across the South, the nation, and even internationally. These funds will help us continue the Fiddlers Convention’s growth and reach an even wider audience.”

The event brings almost 10,000 people to the Athens-Limestone County area in October and the local economy benefits from the influx of people to the area.

Some of the funds will also go towards the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series, a year-long series of concerts that lead up to the convention.

The 55th Annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention is scheduled to take place October 6-8.