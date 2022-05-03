ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — From fresh fruits and vegetables, to baked goods, and even face painting, the Athens Farmers Market has something for everyone. Now, for the first time, the market is open on Tuesdays.

It was originally called Athens Saturday Market, but was rebranded to open a second day and become Athens Farmers Market after a unanimous vote by the Limestone County Commission.

Both days will be an Alabama Certified Market which means all produce, prepared foods, and crafts must be locally produced and sold by the makers or its employees.

Kat Greene, the market’s director, told News 19 that is what makes it so special.

“It’s like my shirt says, shake the hand that feeds you; that’s a little slogan we’ve taken on,” Greene explained. “You know where your food is being grown. It has to be within a certain mile radius of this location to sell here, so, when purchasing, you can look the person in the face and that’s who you’re supporting.”

The Tuesday market season will run through September 27th. Saturdays begin June 4th and run through August 27th. It is located at the Market Pavillion on Greene Street in downtown Athens and open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

But, if you are not near Athens, do not worry! There are plenty of other farmers markets across the Tennessee Valley, including:

Morgan County/ Decatur Farmers Market:

Location : 211 1st Ave. SE, Decatur, Ala. 35601 Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Greene Street Market at Nativity:

Location: 208 Eustis Ave. SE, Huntsville, Ala. 35801 Hours: Thursdays – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Madison City Farmers Market:

Location: 1088 Hughes Rd., Madison, Ala. 35758 Hours: Saturdays – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Florence/ Lauderdale County Farmers Market:

Location: 451 Fairground Rd., Florence, Ala. 35630 Hours: Saturdays – 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

