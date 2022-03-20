ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Athens Saturday Market is getting a makeover. Well, sort of. Effective immediately, the market will be known as the “Athens Farmers Market” with two markets for guests each week.

After a unanimous vote by the Limestone County Commission, the market at the Green Street Farmers Market pavilion will be open twice per week instead of once.

The market will be open on Tuesdays, beginning May 3 through September 27 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., and on Saturdays from June 4 to August 27, again from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“The Athens Main Street organization is such a valuable asset to our community,” said Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “I am excited to see the growth that their plans will bring to the weekly Farmers Markets.”

Both weekly markets are Alabama Certified Farmers Markets, meaning all produce, food, and crafts are locally produced and sold by makers or their employees.

“Farmers throughout Limestone County feed people across the southeast,” said Market Manager Kat Greene. “Now, residents have the opportunity to support local growers every Tuesday and Saturday.”

Those interested in becoming a vendor at the Athens Farmers Market, visit Athens Main Street here or the market’s Facebook page.