ATHENS, Ala. – The farmer’s market on Green Street in Athens received a few updates thanks to a nearly $7,000 dollar grant from Alabama’s Mountains, Rivers, and Valleys RC&D Council.

The Limestone County Commission also added over $2,700 to the grant, aiding in the upgrade to the farmer’s market location.

The upgrade includes 30 newly built vendor tables and 16 oscillating fans, providing a more enjoyable market experience for the vendors and customers.