Athens extends utility payment extension, prepares to open facilities June 1

ATHENS, Ala. – The city of Athens said Thursday it was preparing to open most city facilities on June 1.

Tennis courts, trails and pavilion bathrooms in the city are open, officials said. For city offices, crews are still making improvements such as putting glass barriers in offices for workers who come into contact with the public.

The plan is for most facilities to be open June 1, officials said. Each city building has contact information on its door, and that information is also on the city website, they said.

Paying past due utility bills

Athens Utilities also has extended until June 1 its deadline for disconnecting service for people who haven’t paid their bill. Officials said people should pay as much as they can whenever possible if not able to pay the full amount.

The utility company has several different ways customers can pay their bill. The drive-through at 508 Jefferson Street is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. There’s also a night deposit box at the facility.

Customers also can mail their payment with a bill stub to City of Athens Utilities, P.O. Box 830200, Birmingham, AL, 35283-0200.

For customers who prefer to pay online, both bank draft and online payment options are on the Athens Utilities website.

Lastly, people can pay by phone by calling 1-855-760-0921. There is a fee for using the service.

Municipal Court dates

All in-person court proceedings have been suspended through June 30 by the Alabama Supreme Court. The suspension includes the Athens defensive driving course.

People who were sentenced and ordered to make monthly payments toward fines or other court-related fees will have a 60-day grace period, according to the city. That encompasses March and April payments. The clerks will accept payments of any amount for those able to make a payment.

Anyone who cannot pay a citation should send an email to court@athensal.us or fax a request to 256-233-6889.