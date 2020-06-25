Athens employees rescue owl







ATHENS, Ala. – City of Athens employees rescued an owl that had found its way into the Wastewater Treatment Plant’s sludge lagoon, last week.

According to Athens Wastewater Treatment Plant superintendent Virgil White, Athens Utilities’ employee Allen Hill found the bird covered in what appeared to be dried sludge. Fellow employees T.J. Dendy and Jonathan Humphries then caught the owl, washed away the sludge and called and sent pictures to wildlife officials.

The employees were instructed to place the owl in a wooded area and to check periodically to see if it was still there.

“The wildlife expert said these type of owls are very resilient and would just dry off and get back to life as usual if uninjured,” White said.

The employees followed the wildlife expert’s instructions and after checking the owl was gone.

“It is good to see these guys take a few minutes to help an animal that had obviously gotten into a jam,” White said.