ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — School districts across north Alabama are gearing up for students to return to the classroom. However, Athens City Schools is now adding some un-scheduled repairs to it’s back-to-school list.

Friday, strong storms rolled through the Tennessee Valley bringing strong winds, thunder and lightning, and a lot of rain. The line of storms caused roof damage at HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School in Athens.

The Sky19 Drone gave us a bird’s eye view of the damage to the roof.

The heavy wind caused shingles to rip off the roof and then buckets of water leaked through the damaged roof and inside the school gymnasium.

“Water was pouring in so the entire gymnasium was flooded,” said Athens City Schools Superintendent, Beth Patton.

Patton told News 19 nearly 11,000 square feet of roof were damaged.

Shingles that were torn off the roof during the storm.

She said crews have been working at the school since Friday evening to clear up all the water and dry the floors.

“They used the shop vac too and just vacuumed as much water as possible,” Patton said.

Patton said they have a temporary fix on the roof at the moment but are working with a contractor to put on a new roof.

“I’m hopeful they start immediately,” she said. “We expect them to be done within 30 days.”

Patton estimated the cost of the new roof to be somewhere around $300,000.

News 19 viewers may notice the exterior doesn’t quite look like the HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary that they are used to. That’s because right now the school has been temporarily moved to a building on Clinton Street, next to Athens Renaissance Middle School.

“We are tearing down most of their school, the old facility, and building a new facility that will house 700 students,” Superintendent Patton said.

Patton said the work on the roof will not impact the start of school in just a few weeks.

“We’ll be ready, we’re excited,” she said.

Athens City Schools students return to the classroom on August 9th.