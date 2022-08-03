MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — William “Rick” Carter was sentenced to serve 66 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after he was convicted for his role in a virtual school scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Carter was ordered to report to prison on October 5, 2022. He will also still have to pay restitution in the amount of $1,303,514.28. He was one of five men convicted in the multi-million dollar Athens City Schools virtual school fraud scheme.

Carter was the last among the men to be sentenced.

In February 2021, several education officials were indicted in a scheme where they allegedly defrauded the State of Alabama by claiming private school students were enrolled in a virtual Athens City Schools academy.

According to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Alabama, former Athens Superintendent William “Trey” Holladay will be liable for repaying 50% of the restitution amount owed for both the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years.

Carter was found by the court to be liable for 25% of the restitution owed for the 2016-2017 school year and 20% for the 2017-2018 school year.

Gregory Corkren will be liable for 25% of the restitution owed for the 2016-2017 school year and 20% for the 2017-2018 school year.

David Tutt was found liable for 10% of the restitution owed.

Each of the defendants agreed to pay back those funds to the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE), federal court records show.

Each party, excluding Carter, also agreed that Tom Sisk should not be liable for any of the amount owed to the ALSDE, because though Sisk reported false numbers, there were no payments made to Limestone County Schools based on the false reports.

According to AL.com, Carter is still employed by Athens City Schools but is on administrative leave.