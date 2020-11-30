Athens community members participate in Small Business Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. – Throughout the country, people participated in Small Business Saturday and carried it out all weekend long.

In Downtown Athens, community members and visitors to the square supported small businesses by shopping.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the businesses that have struggled the most are local small businesses, but with days like Small Business Saturday and social media incentives, the businesses have gotten a boost.

Businesses like The Broken Brush studio in Downtown Athens will do anything to accommodate their loyal customers.

“Even within a 25-mile radius, we will deliver to you,” Paint Instructor Lisa Self explained. “If you call us and tell us what you want, we’ll get it together and deliver it to you, otherwise, if you want to come, we will bring it to your car. Just call us and let us know and we’ll run it out there to you.”

The local establishment was able to remain open since they are a educational studio, but still offer paint kits to take home and curbside delivery.

Down the street at Snapdragon Kids, associate Marilyn Swint enjoys her job because of the community support, their one-of-a-kind kids apparel, and the loyalty of the customers.

Just a brisk walk down the street at Crawfords Gifts, owner Regina Crawford says that this year may have been tough, but they’re still looking forward to providing the community with one-of-a-kind décor and gifts.

“Especially during this pandemic, we have been very fortunate,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of support and we’re very thankful for it; we’re looking forward to servicing our customers now and throughout the holidays.”

Although community support is huge, Self said support from the local establishments is as well.

“The small businesses around here, we support each other. You know, we shop with them, they shop with us, and you know, it means a lot.”