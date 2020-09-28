Athens City Schools superintendent making $15,000 a month while on administrative leave

ATHENS, Ala. – In June, Athens City School’s Superintendent Trey Holladay was placed on paid administrative leave after law enforcement, including federal agents, were at his home.

We now have a clearer picture of his paycheck while he’s currently off the job.

It was Holladay’s choice to be put on paid leave and while he is off duty he is making more than $15,000 a month according to The Decatur Daily.

Serena Owsley, Athens City Schools’s Chief Financial Officer told The Decatur Daily that Holladay’s salary is $186,134, divided into 12 monthly payments.

Holladay has two years left on his three-year contract.

School Board President Russell Johnson says the board is not planning any personnel action regarding Holladay at this time.

In June, Paul Daymond, a spokesman with the FBI’s Birmingham division, said the agency was at Holladay’s home as part of “a law enforcement action,” but would not say anything more.

On June 11, two days after the FBI action, the Athens School Board voted 7-0 to place Holladay on administrative leave, at his request.

Assistant superintendent Beth Patton was appointed acting superintendent, effective immediately.

Johnson said after the vote that the investigation is ongoing and confidential at the request of federal officials.