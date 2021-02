ATHENS, Ala. – Athens City Schools is hosting a training session to help parents develop healthy sleep habits for their children.

The virtual session is scheduled for noon-1 p.m. on Thursday, February 18 and is open to all parents of ACS students.

The session will be recorded for parents who register, but can’t attend live.

You can register online.

Any questions should be emailed to Dr. Jessica Lynn at jessica.lynn@acs-k12.org.