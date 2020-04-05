Athens City Schools offering drive-through pick up meals

ATHENS, Ala, – Starting Monday, Athens City Schools will offer drive-through pick up meals two days a week.

Meals will be available Monday and Thursday between 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Athens Elementary School located at 601 S. Clinton St.

Monday drive-thru pick up will include two days worth of food to cover Monday and Tuesday meals for children (4 meals total; 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches).

Thursday drive-thru pick up will include two days worth of food to cover Thursday and Friday meals for children (4 meals total; 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches).

Food will not be available for pick up at the Limestone County Schools locations that were previously advertised.

A child age 18 or under must be present during pick up. All meals are free of charge.