Athens City Schools inviting parents to take weekly surveys on eLearning experience

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens City Schools will be sending out surveys at the end of each school week for parents.

ACS said the surveys will be used to improve the eLearning experience, as well as help children physically and emotionally happy, as well as connected to the school community.

The surveys will also determine how closely the eLearning experience is honoring teaching and learning expectations in the One Athens Essential Agreements for eLearning.

ACS stated parents with multiple children enrolled in the school system should take one survey for each child.