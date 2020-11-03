Athens City Schools dismissing early for football rally on the square Thursday

ATHENS, Ala. – Thursday, Athens City Schools will be hosting a special pep rally on the courthouse square for the Golden Eagles’ first playoff football game.

The rally begins at 3:30 p.m. and some schools will be dismissing early to ensure students, teachers, and school staff can participate.

Athens Middle School will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. and Athens High School will dismiss at 2:40 p.m. All K-5 elementary schools, including Athens Intermediate School, and Athens Renaissance School will dismiss at normal times.

For bus riders, the bus schedules will adjust accordingly – Athens Middle School bus riders will get home 30 minutes early.