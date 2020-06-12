Athens City Schools confirmed superintendent requested to be put on administrative leave

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens City Schools confirmed superintendent Dr. Trey Holladay requested to be put on administrative leave.

Board members voted unanimously at Thursday’s night school board meeting to approve the leave.

WHNT News 19 learned on Tuesday that the FBI was doing “law enforcement action” at Holladay’s home.

According to the school system’s communication specialist, Ginger Hickman, Beth Patton has been appointed acting superintendent.

Board President Russell Johnson stated that Dr. Holladay requested he was placed on administrative leave.

WHNT News 19 will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates on-air and online.