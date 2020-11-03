Athens City Schools changing out 1:1 Digital devices, students getting new iPads

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens City Schools announced students will be receiving new iPads with cases as part of a district-wide refresh of the 1:1 Digital Initiative.

Students in grades K-5 will use their devices at school exclusively, and students at Athens Middle, Renaissance, and High Schools will be able to take their devices home as well.

The new devices arrived last Friday, October 30, and the district is preparing to distribute them to students.

The device refresh also reduced device protection fees for the district, which in turn is reducing the price parents pay to protect devices:

Regular Fee – $25/year

Free/Reduced Lunch Fee – $15/year

Multiple Child Fee (applies to families not on reduced or free lunch with multiple kids in school at Athens High or Middle) – $20/year

The district says payment plans can be set up if needed prior to receiving devices. Parents should contact their school office regarding the process.

Devices will be distributed to students during the school day at Athens Middle, High, and Renaissance School. The school will announce distribution information at a later time.

On the day of distribution, students will need to bring cash, a check payable to Athens City Schools, or a receipt if they pay the protection fee online.

Students will also need to bring a completed Parent/Student Device Power Up Agreement Form.

Devices will not be issued unless a student has payment and the completed form on distribution day.

Devices for remote students will be distributed separately.