MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – A jury has found a former Athens City Schools administrator guilty on several charges related to a multi-million dollar virtual academy fraud scheme.

Rick Carter was convicted in a Montgomery federal courtroom on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud and two identity theft charges after nearly four weeks of testimony.

In February 2021, Carter was among six education officials — including former Athens Superintendent Trey Holladay and former Limestone County Superintendent Tom Sisk — to be indicted in a scheme where they allegedly defrauded the state of Alabama by claiming private school students in a handful of Alabama Black Belt schools, were enrolled in a virtual Athens City Schools academy.

Prosecutors said they were planning to use up to $10 million in extra state aid, which is based on enrollment, to help fund construction projects, including a new Athens High School.

Federal prosecutors said the scheme netted $5.8 million for the Athens City Schools system and $1.1 million for Limestone County Schools.

A sentencing date for Carter has not been set yet.