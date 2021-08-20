Athens City Hall reopening after temporary COVID-19 closure

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens residents will soon be able to conduct in-person business at City Hall once again.

Mayor Ronnie Marks announced Friday that City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, August 23.

In a statement, Marks said he erred on the side of caution when he closed city hall on Aug. 9 after multiple employees and some spouses were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Employees who weren’t diagnosed continued to work from the office during the closure.

No additional employees tested positive for COVID-19, and the City did additional sanitizing within City Hall prior to announcing the reopening, according to Marks.

