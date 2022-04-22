ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — An Athens man who owned a hearing aid practice has been charged with health care fraud, according the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Joshua D. Creasy, 44, of Athens, was charged with 15 counts of health care fraud in a U.S. District Court on Friday.

Creasy operated One Love Hearing Concepts, a practice that provided hearing aids and other hearing solutions. According to the business’s Facebook page, there are multiple One Love Hearing Concepts locations across North Alabama, including Athens, Killen, Scottsboro, Hazel Green, Hartselle, Guntersville, and Madison.

Information filed at court stated Creasy “schemed to defraud insurers into paying for medically unnecessary hearings aids.”

Escalona’s office also stated Creasy gave free products to induce beneficiaries to allow the business to bill their insurance and billed insurance for hearing aids that were never received. Some people were even billed for hearings despite having never visiting a One Love location, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Creasy plead guilty to the charges, but a change-of-plea hearing has not been set.

Officials say Creasy stipulated in a plea agreement that he would pay forfeiture of $1,000,000 and $1,500,000 in restitution to the victims.

The maximum penalty for each count of health care fraud is 10 years in prison.