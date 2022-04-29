ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A local author is making a big donation to support music students in Athens.

The Athens High School Golden Eagle Band is the recipient of a $10,000 check from Sallie Cowart Brock. Brock is the author of the book “They Dared to Soar! Memories of the Music.” The book launched in 2021 and tells the history of the Athens Golden Eagle Marching Band from the years 1938 to 2000.

“I told the students yesterday that not every band program has this kind of history, a history of excellence and pride in what they do,” said Athens High School Director of Bands Tyler Parker. “The community support is just overwhelming for the band program.”

Parker said Brock has been a great supporter of the program. She is the daughter of former band director James Cowart.

Parker said he and Brock decided the funds should be split between the Athens High and Middle School band programs. The money will help cover the cost of student instructional needs.

For more information about “They Dared to Soar,” you can visit the author’s website here.