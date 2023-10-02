ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Adam Osterloo, Samuel’s dad, has gone back to school and Brookhill Elementary School in Athens has welcomed him back in.

“I’ve always wanted to see what it’s like having my dad here and to see what he’s like being here for one day,” Samuel said.

More family engagement and child safety. That was the goal of the Athens school district before it started the new school year.

With a recent uptick in violence in schools the school district has adopted a program that they say can assure extra safety on campus and Adam Osterloo is an important presence.

Osterloo is among the thousands of dads across the country known as Watch D.O.G.S. with the letters D-O-G-S standing for Dads of Great Students, a nationwide community engagement program that was started by two dads who were worried about safety in their children’s school.

“Not only is it volunteering for the school and being able to see what my son does,” Osterloo explained. “Watching him interacting with the school is great, but it’s also just providing some extra security and service to the school.”

Brookhill Principal Amy Williams told News 19 that the program doesn’t involve extra security guards or special equipment, just a caring yet important presence of male figures in the lives of young children.

“I only asked for one day a month but many of our fathers are giving much more than that,” Williams said.

Watch D.O.G.S. can include grandfathers, uncles or any other father figure who must pass a rigorous background check to volunteer.

“We’re all doing our part to raise kids and have a clean and safe society, so it definitely takes all of us to make that happen,” said Osterloo.

You can learn more about the Watch D.O.G.S. here.