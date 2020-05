ATHENS, Ala. – Police have arrested an Athens man for an armed robbery last week.

Quami Terry Mingle, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree robbery.

Mingle is accused of robbing a man at the Eastside-Junction parking lot April 29. The victim said he was approached from behind in the parking lot by an armed man who took his keys and left in his car.

Mingle was booked into the Limestone County Jail. Online jail records indicated bond had not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.