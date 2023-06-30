ARDMORE, Ala./Tenn. (WHNT) — The Ardmore Police Department (APD) says it is looking for a person who left the scene of an accident at an Ardmore gas station.

In a Facebook post, APD said they are looking for a man whose truck struck another car after rolling backward from a gas pump at an Exxon in Ardmore. The department said the driver did not notify the owner of the other vehicle or the police and left the scene.

(Ardmore Police Department) (Ardmore Police Department)

APD urges anyone who recognizes the person or the vehicle involved in this incident to contact the department at 256-423-2146 or private message the department’s Facebook page.