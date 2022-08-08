Ardmore man pleads not guilty to multiple counts of child sex abuse

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — According to court documents, an Ardmore man facing multiple counts of child sex abuse has pleaded not guilty and waived his arraignment.

Bradley Eugene Loggins was arrested on a Limestone County Grand Jury indictment in May after authorities say he turned himself in at the jail. He was released from custody five days later on a $200,000 bond.

Loggins is facing six charges in all, including four counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12, first-degree sodomy, attempted sexual abuse and sexual abuse by force. The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty on July 19, court records show.

Bradley Eugene Loggins (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

In 2019, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said two of the three victims reported that Loggins abused them during a period that spanned a couple of years.

The parents of the three girls reported the abuse on March 8, 2019, according to authorities. They were taken to the National Children’s Advocacy Center in Athens, where they were interviewed.

Loggins had previously been indicted on October 24, 2019.

A settlement in the case is set to be held on September 14 at the Limestone County Courthouse.